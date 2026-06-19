Watch: Nam Joo Hyuk And Roh Yoon Seo Battle Resentful Spirits In A Cursed Palace In “The East Palace”

Netflix’s upcoming series “The East Palace” has unveiled a new poster and trailer!

“The East Palace” follows the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady with the ability to hear ghosts, as they are summoned by the King (Cho Seung Woo) to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets.

The newly released poster introduces the series’ unique universe. Set against a dark and ominous palace, Gu Cheon stands with a sword in hand, while the mysterious realm of ghosts unfolds above him. Crumbling stone lanterns and twisted vines hint at the powerful curse that hangs over the palace. The tagline, “Between the Real World and the Spirit World. Crossing boundaries to unearth the truth,” further heightens the suspense.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the sinister atmosphere surrounding the palace. It raises questions about why a king who does not believe in ghosts or superstition would summon Gu Cheon, a renowned ghost hunter, hinting at a deeper mystery at the heart of the story.

As Gu Cheon senses the deep resentment lingering within the East Palace, he ventures into the realm of ghosts himself. Filled with dark, blood-red energy, the otherworldly setting serves as the backdrop for intense action sequences, while his chilling warning—“Those who sin are punished eventually”—adds to the tension.

The trailer also introduces Saeng Gang, whose determined gaze suggests she holds secrets of her own, along with the King and Queen Dowager (Jang Young Nam) as they confront a series of mysterious events. Meanwhile, the ominous statement, “They say that once you enter the palace, you only leave in death,” deepens curiosity about the true nature of the cursed palace.

Watch the teaser below!

“The East Palace” premieres on July 17 on Netflix.

While waiting, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” on Viki:

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