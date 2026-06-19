Hani Takes On Countless Responsibilities After Her Family Falls On Hard Times In “Love On The Menu”

The upcoming drama “Love on the Menu” has unveiled the first stills of EXID’s Hani in character!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Hani stars as Han Gyu Rim, an employee at a side dish shop. After her once-comfortable family falls on hard times, Han Gyu Rim takes on numerous part-time jobs while also caring for her household. During that period, she meets Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin), and the two share a happy one year together before ultimately parting ways.

Having given up love for the sake of her family, Han Gyu Rim continues working at the side dish shop until an unexpected reunion with Kim Moo Jin brings a new turning point in her life.

The newly released images capture her hectic daily life, from delivering health drinks at dawn to juggling multiple part-time jobs and caring for her younger siblings, leaving her with little time to rest.

At the same time, the stills hint at Han Gyu Rim’s complicated feelings for Kim Moo Jin, who was working part-time at a restaurant at the time. While she cannot hide the smile that appears whenever she is around him, her eyes also reveal hesitation as she struggles with the heavy realities she faces.

The production team commented, “Hani delicately portrays the warmth at the core of Han Gyu Rim’s character. From her role as someone who shoulders responsibility for her family to her youthful excitement over first love, she captures a wide range of emotions that will help immerse viewers in the story.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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