RESCENE Announces Release Of Special Single “Pretty Girl”

RESCENE has announced a special new release!

On June 19, the group unveiled a teaser poster for their upcoming special single “Pretty Girl,” which is set to drop on July 8 at 6 p.m. KST.

RESCENE had previously teased that their next release would be a remake song. While details have yet to be officially confirmed, fans are speculating that “Pretty Girl” may be a remake of KARA’s beloved 2008 hit of the same name.

Check out the teaser poster for “Pretty Girl” below!