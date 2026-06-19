UNB Hints At Reunion Project With Exciting New Teaser

UNB may be reuniting soon!

On June 19 at 8 p.m. KST, UNB surprised fans with an unexpected post on X (formerly Twitter)—marking the group’s first social media update since officially concluding group activities in January 2019.

The teaser image features UNB’s logo along with the words “REBORN · REBOOT · REUNITE,” sparking speculation about a possible reunion project.

Formed through the idol rebooting survival show “The Unit,” UNB debuted in April 2018 with members Lee Jun Young, Euijin, Feeldog, Daewon, Marco, Ko Hojung, Ji Hansol, Chan, and Kijung. The project group officially concluded activities in January 2019.

Although no further details have been announced yet, the teaser alone has fans hoping for a long-awaited reunion.

What do you think UNB is teasing? Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in his on-air drama “Reborn Rookie”:

WATCH NOW