5 Reasons To Watch Thriller Romance BL 'The Lie We Lived In'

A contract killer, a mysterious missing phone, a captive man, and a detective who shows up at the worst possible moment — if that doesn’t sound like your typical K-BL, that’s because it’s not.

“The Lie We Lived In” brings a thriller love story with twists to the K-BL lineup. A chain of events puts a hired killer and a detective in the same house, setting off a tricky game of cat‑and‑mouse as the lies between them get mixed up with real feelings. But the question is who exactly is the cat and who is the mouse?

“The Lie We Lived In” is what happens when you get a little too comfortable and at home in a lie. Here are five reasons this new K-BL is worth the watch.

Warning: light spoilers from the premiere episodes!

1. It all starts with a lie

Nothing makes a thriller more thrilling than the entire story being held up by a lie that spirals out of control, and that’s exactly what happens.

The show starts with contract killer Seo Yi Do (Kim Seung Beom) hunting down his target, Heo Dong Hwa (Lee Jeong Ho). What starts as a simple kill mission changes when his boss tells him he must keep Dong Hwa alive until he finds the phone hidden in Dong Hwa’s house.

Unable to find the phone and get info out of Dong Hwa, Yi Do locks him away in the basement. That’s when Yi Do’s plan takes another unexpected turn. Dong Hwa’s best friend, Chu Tae Jeong (Kim Gyeong Min), shows up, explaining he had already made plans to stay over at Dong Hwa’s for a week.

Tae Jeong immediately assumes the man he meets in Dong Hwa’s house is Dong Hwa’s older brother, who had previously been living abroad, so Yi Do plays along to keep his identity hidden.

When Yi Do reports back about the surprise guest, he’s given a second kill order, but it’s not going to be that easy.

2. The main couple is an impossible pairing

If the whole situation wasn’t complicated enough, things get more so when Yi Do stumbles upon a police uniform in Tae Jeong’s things. That’s not the best news for the contracted killer who is masquerading as someone else with a prisoner in the basement.

A kind-hearted cop who values justice and a hired killer who must follow orders above all else sounds like a wildly unsuitable pairing, but the BL genre loves these unfavorable odds. Their relationship might be built on lies, but the chemistry is real.

3. It’s not another school or workplace rom-com

It’s true that many K-drama BLs are more focused on feel-good vibes, office settings, high school, or similar, and some of the biggest K-BL hits have happened in these settings. But when K-BL breaks the mold, you get something unique and different, just like this.

In terms of storyline, there’s really no other Korean BL out there yet that exactly matches this show’s plot and vibe. The closest it resembles in storyline is to 2017’s “Long Time No See,” an off-the-radar K-BL that came out at a time when K-BL wasn’t as mainstream or widely produced as it is today.

4. The suspense is seriously killer…

If this drama has anything, it’s tension. Watching the leads interact feels like walking on eggshells because things could flip at any moment.

And surprisingly, the most thrilling part isn’t even the criminal activity or the contract‑killer angle. It’s the dynamic between a criminal hiding in plain sight and a detective who starts noticing small things that don’t add up while also getting more drawn to him.

All the while, Yi Do is forced to keep Dong Hwa alive, search for the phone that has so far been impossible to find, and keep Tae Jeong’s suspicions at bay. That’s a lot to juggle at once.

If it’s been a long time since you’ve seen a K-BL where you couldn’t predict the ending or what the characters will do next, this one will keep you guessing.

5. …But it’s actually funny too

The premise of the show might be a mystery thriller, but the situational comedy of it all lets the show have its silly moments.

Imagine a dark, stoic killer is in the midst of a secret operation, and a bubbly police officer with no ulterior motives comes in thinking the killer is his long-lost friend from childhood. The situation is absolutely ridiculous, and that’s why the comedy works so well.

Truly, the two are on totally different wavelengths.

Right when Tae Jeong shows up, he’s super polite. He’s simply glad to reconnect with an old friend and have a place to stay. Meanwhile, Yi Do is panicking about how to handle the sudden situation. Yi Do doesn’t know how to handle someone so honest and talkative, and it shows!

For a drama that starts with a hitman on a collect-and-kill mission, the humorous moments hit harder because the characters aren’t even trying to be funny. This show knows exactly how to add a little unseriousness to a serious situation.

Start watching “The Lie We Lived In” now:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Love Class 3,” “Ticket to Heaven,” “The Lie We Lived In,” “Love Upon A Time,” “Wu,’’ “Smile After Tears,” “Your Dear Daddy,” “Flower Boy,” and “A Winter Sun Wakes the Wind in Spring Hills’ Dream.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.’’