'Fifties Professionals' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet; 'My Royal Nemesis' Heads Into Finale At No. 1

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has hit a new all-time high in viewership!

On June 19, the action-comedy drama earned the highest ratings of its run thus far. According to Nielsen Korea, “Fifties Professionals” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis,” which airs in the same time slot, climbed to an average nationwide rating of 10.7 percent ahead of its series finale. Not only did the penultimate episode of the drama take first place in its time slot across all channels, but it was also the most-watched miniseries to air this entire week.

Watch full episodes of “Fifties Professionals” with subtitles on Viki below:

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