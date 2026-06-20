EVAN (Heeseung) Announces Official Fan Club Name

EVAN (formerly ENHYPEN’s Heeseung) has given his fandom an official name!

On June 20 KST, BELIFT LAB announced that the name of EVAN’s official fan club would be “EVER.”

“EVER,” which combines the “EV” from “EVAN” and the “ER” from “forevER,” is a name that means “staying by each other’s side, unchanging over time.”

The agency elaborated, “[‘EVER’] refers to a special bond in which EVAN and his fans always stay by each other’s side and grow together, sharing every moment.”

EVAN is currently gearing up to make his solo debut with the single “RIDE OR DIE” on June 22 at 6 p.m. KST. Check out his teasers here!