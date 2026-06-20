Lee Jun Young Attracts The Attention Of His Company's Power Players In 'Reborn Rookie'

Lee Jun Young has become a key figure in the fierce succession battle on “Reborn Rookie”!

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” is a drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After 44an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Spoilers

Previously on “Reborn Rookie,” Hwang Jun Hyun (now actually Kang Yong Ho in spirit) emerged a strategic kingmaker as the succession battle between Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin) and Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo) heated up. In an unexpected move, Hwang Jun Hyun put Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung), who had been laying low at the company, in the spotlight as a new candidate.

This power play winds up attracting the attention of the influential figures within Choiseong Group, who grow interested in Hwang Jun Hyun after he places Kang Bang Geul at the center of the unfolding war of succession.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the power players of the Choiseong Group family seek out Hwang Jun Hyun as his influence within the company grows.

One photo shows Na Eun Se (Lee Seo An), who has replaced Kang Jae Seong in his executive role, greeting Hwang Jun Hyun with a bright smile. As soon as she spots him, Na Eun Se extends her hand for a handshake without paying attention to the gaze of those around her.

Another photo captures a tense conversation between Kang Jae Gyeong and Hwang Jun Hyun, piquing curiosity as to why Kang Jae Gyeong has personally sought out someone she’d most likely never want to see again.

To find out what moves Hwang Jun Hyun will make amidst all this attention, catch the next episode of “Reborn Rookie” on June 20 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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