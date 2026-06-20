Lim Ji Yeon Risks Her Life To Save Heo Nam Jun In 'My Royal Nemesis' Finale

Will Lim JI Yeon and Heo Nam Jun get the happy ending on they deserve in “My Royal Nemesis”?

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming final episode, Shin Seo Ri has returned to Joseon, where she is reunited with Grand Prince Yi Hyun (Heo Nam Jun) as Kang Dan Shim. The star-crossed lovers appear to be fleeing hand in hand from someone pursuing them, and the desperate expressions on their faces hint at their determination to protect one another.

While wielding his sword in one hand and holding Shin Seo Ri’s hand with the other, Yi Hyun carefully scans his surroundings without letting his guard down for a single second.

As the preview for tonight’s finale showed Shin Seo Ri taking an arrow for Yi Hyun, it remains to be seen whether she will succeed in saving his life—and whether she will be able to return to the present day or remain stuck in Joseon, as the shaman previously warned her might happen.

To find out what sort of ending lies in store for the lovers, catch the finale of “My Royal Nemesis” on June 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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