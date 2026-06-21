Winners Of The 35th Seoul Music Awards

Winners Of The 35th Seoul Music Awards

Music
Jun 21, 2026
by E Cha

On June 20, the 35th Seoul Music Awards (SMA) were held at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon.

ATEEZ won this year’s Daesang (Grand Prize), in addition to taking home one of this year’s Bonsangs (Main Awards).

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR snagged a total of four awards, including Best Album, World Best Artist, the R&B/Hip Hop Award, and a Bonsang. Lee Chan Won also took home four awards this year, including SMA Best Artist, the Popularity Award, the Trot Award, and a Bonsang.

ZEROBASEONE and LE SSERAFIM both claimed three awards each: ZEROBASEONE won Best Album, Best Group, and a Bonsang, while LE SSERAFIM won Best Song, World Best Artist, and a Bonsang.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): ATEEZ

Best Song: LE SSERAFIM

Best Album: BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE

Bonsang (Main Award): ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, Dayoung (WJSN), Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, Kwon Eun Bi, LE SSERAFIM, Lee Chan Won, ZEROBASEONE

World Best Artist: BOYNEXTDOOR, LE SSERAFIM

SMA Best Artist: Lee Chan Won

New Icon: Doh Kyung Soo (EXO’s D.O.)

Golden Revival Award: EXO

Korean Wave Special Award: BTS

Best Group: ZEROBASEONE
Best Solo Artist: Dayoung (WJSN)

R&B/Hip Hop Award: BOYNEXTDOOR
OST Award: Sung Han Bin (ZEROBASEONE)
Trot Award: Lee Chan Won
Rock/Ballad Award: HANRORO
Band Award: Dragon Pony

Best Performance Award: izna, xikers

K-Pop World Choice (Group): Super Junior
K-Pop World Choice (Solo): Yeonjun (TXT)

Rookie of the Year: AHOF, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, IDID

SMA Global Rookie Award: idntt, MODYSSEY, SAY MY NAME

Popularity Award: Lee Chan Won

SMA Legend Award: Roo’ra

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

Source (1)

35th Seoul Music Awards
AHOF
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ATEEZ
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTS
CLOSE YOUR EYES
Dayoung
Doh Kyung Soo
Dragon Pony
EXO
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
IDID
idntt
izna
KiiiKiii
Kwon Eun Bi
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chan Won
MODYSSEY
Roora
SAY MY NAME
Sung Han Bin
Super Junior
WJSN
xikers
Yeonjun
ZEROBASEONE

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