Winners Of The 35th Seoul Music Awards
On June 20, the 35th Seoul Music Awards (SMA) were held at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon.
ATEEZ won this year’s Daesang (Grand Prize), in addition to taking home one of this year’s Bonsangs (Main Awards).
Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR snagged a total of four awards, including Best Album, World Best Artist, the R&B/Hip Hop Award, and a Bonsang. Lee Chan Won also took home four awards this year, including SMA Best Artist, the Popularity Award, the Trot Award, and a Bonsang.
ZEROBASEONE and LE SSERAFIM both claimed three awards each: ZEROBASEONE won Best Album, Best Group, and a Bonsang, while LE SSERAFIM won Best Song, World Best Artist, and a Bonsang.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Daesang (Grand Prize): ATEEZ
Best Song: LE SSERAFIM
Best Album: BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE
Bonsang (Main Award): ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, Dayoung (WJSN), Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, Kwon Eun Bi, LE SSERAFIM, Lee Chan Won, ZEROBASEONE
World Best Artist: BOYNEXTDOOR, LE SSERAFIM
SMA Best Artist: Lee Chan Won
New Icon: Doh Kyung Soo (EXO’s D.O.)
Golden Revival Award: EXO
Korean Wave Special Award: BTS
Best Group: ZEROBASEONE
Best Solo Artist: Dayoung (WJSN)
R&B/Hip Hop Award: BOYNEXTDOOR
OST Award: Sung Han Bin (ZEROBASEONE)
Trot Award: Lee Chan Won
Rock/Ballad Award: HANRORO
Band Award: Dragon Pony
Best Performance Award: izna, xikers
K-Pop World Choice (Group): Super Junior
K-Pop World Choice (Solo): Yeonjun (TXT)
Rookie of the Year: AHOF, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, IDID
SMA Global Rookie Award: idntt, MODYSSEY, SAY MY NAME
Popularity Award: Lee Chan Won
SMA Legend Award: Roo’ra
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!
Source (1)