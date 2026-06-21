Winners Of The 35th Seoul Music Awards

On June 20, the 35th Seoul Music Awards (SMA) were held at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon.

ATEEZ won this year’s Daesang (Grand Prize), in addition to taking home one of this year’s Bonsangs (Main Awards).

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR snagged a total of four awards, including Best Album, World Best Artist, the R&B/Hip Hop Award, and a Bonsang. Lee Chan Won also took home four awards this year, including SMA Best Artist, the Popularity Award, the Trot Award, and a Bonsang.

ZEROBASEONE and LE SSERAFIM both claimed three awards each: ZEROBASEONE won Best Album, Best Group, and a Bonsang, while LE SSERAFIM won Best Song, World Best Artist, and a Bonsang.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): ATEEZ

Best Song: LE SSERAFIM

Best Album: BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE

Bonsang (Main Award): ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, Dayoung (WJSN), Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, Kwon Eun Bi, LE SSERAFIM, Lee Chan Won, ZEROBASEONE

World Best Artist: BOYNEXTDOOR, LE SSERAFIM

SMA Best Artist: Lee Chan Won

New Icon: Doh Kyung Soo (EXO’s D.O.)

Golden Revival Award: EXO

Korean Wave Special Award: BTS

Best Group: ZEROBASEONE

Best Solo Artist: Dayoung (WJSN)

R&B/Hip Hop Award: BOYNEXTDOOR

OST Award: Sung Han Bin (ZEROBASEONE)

Trot Award: Lee Chan Won

Rock/Ballad Award: HANRORO

Band Award: Dragon Pony

Best Performance Award: izna, xikers

K-Pop World Choice (Group): Super Junior

K-Pop World Choice (Solo): Yeonjun (TXT)

Rookie of the Year: AHOF, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, IDID

SMA Global Rookie Award: idntt, MODYSSEY, SAY MY NAME

Popularity Award: Lee Chan Won

SMA Legend Award: Roo’ra

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

Source (1)