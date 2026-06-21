Watch: TWICE Members Sing 'TAKEDOWN' Live In Official 'KPop Demon Hunters' MV

Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” has released a music video for TWICE’s version of “TAKEDOWN”!

On June 20 local time, Netflix unveiled an official live music video for TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of “TAKEDOWN,” which is sung by the fictional girl group HUNTR/X in the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The new music video combines clips from the movie with footage from Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s live performance at TWICE’s “THIS IS FOR” concert in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Check out the live music video for “TAKEDOWN” below!