'My Royal Nemesis' Ends On Highest Ratings Of Its Entire Run

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” went out on an all-time high!

On June 20, the popular romance drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run with its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “My Royal Nemesis” soared to an average nationwide rating of 11.8 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

Not only did “My Royal Nemesis” take first place in its time slot across all channels, but it was also the most-watched miniseries to air this week. Additionally, the drama was the most-watched show of any kind to air this week among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average rating of 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” kicked off the second half of its run on its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays). The latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 8.8 percent.

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals,” which has just two episodes left to go, earned an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent ahead of its final week.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 15.1 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “My Royal Nemesis”!

Watch full episodes of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Fifties Professionals” below:

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