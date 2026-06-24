6 K-Dramas To Watch If You Loved 'My Royal Nemesis'

After weeks of chaos, romance, and unexpected twists, “My Royal Nemesis” has finally come to an end, and it was nothing short of a wild ride. The electrifying chemistry between Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun kept viewers hooked from start to finish. Their unhinged yet strangely magnetic dynamic carried both the comedy and emotional tension. And the drama balanced its hilarious moments with surprisingly gripping yearning, never losing its charm. In celebration of its finale, here are six K-dramas to watch if you loved it, featuring transmigration tales and other genres that highlight the versatility of its leads.

Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young) has every trait that would secure a 19th-century Joseon lady a good match: she is beautiful, intelligent, and comes from a well-connected family. However, ever since she became a young maiden, her life’s mission has been to chase away matchmakers by acting as unhinged as possible. Soon enough, when “old” replaced the “young” prefix in the title “young maiden,” the marriage proposals stopped coming altogether. But her lack of matches does not reflect her lack of prospects because she is the infamous Master Hyeon Jo, the renowned dressmaker of Hanyang whose traditional dresses and oh-so-untraditional lingerie can help even the most conventionally unattractive woman secure a great match.

However, trouble soon knocks on her door when the King launches an investigation to uncover the maker of the scandalous garments. Amid the chaos, she ends up marrying a young nobleman (Bae In Hyuk) who has loved her since childhood. Yet fate strikes once again when her husband dies on their wedding night due to a long standing heart condition, leaving her a widow. And when a mysterious masked figure throws her into a well, she awakens in the 21st century in a swimming pool, saved by none other than the doppelgänger of her deceased husband, Kang Tae Ha (also played by Bae In Hyuk).

“The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract” is one of those light watch K-dramas that still manages to deliver a solid, engaging plot. Beyond the electric romance and comedic moments, it is genuinely satisfying to watch her thrive in her passion. One of the most touching aspects of the story is how Park Yeon Woo’s quiet dream in Joseon, simply wanting to design clothes and earn a living through her craft, finally comes to life after she time slips into the 21st century. That focus on the female lead’s growth and success makes the drama especially rewarding to watch.

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“The Glory”

Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) had only one dream: to become an architect and live a diligent life, something she was never afforded as a child. However, she soon realizes that her honest dream is not so easy to achieve. After transferring to a new high school, she becomes the target of relentless bullying at the hands of a wealthy classmate whose cruelty goes beyond human comprehension, leaving lifelong scars on both her body and mind.

The abuse becomes so severe that Dong Eun is eventually forced to drop out of school, and to her bullies, that seems like a happy ending. However, years later, they realize how wrong they were. Dong Eun returns as the homeroom teacher of her bully’s (Lim Ji Yeon) daughter, and she is determined to exact revenge not only on her tormentors, but also on the bystanders who stood by and did nothing.

“The Glory” is undoubtedly one of the most impactful K-dramas and one of the strongest narratives about bullying in recent media. While many stories in this genre lean toward forgiveness as a path to emotional closure, the female lead instead chooses to take matters into her own hands, seeking calculated revenge against those who destroyed her life. It becomes deeply satisfying to watch a victim confront a corrupt system that failed to deliver justice.

A major part of what makes the series so gripping is the performance of Lim Ji Yeon. Her portrayal of the antagonist is chillingly convincing, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Seeing her later shift into a completely different kind of role in “My Royal Nemesis” further highlights her range and versatility as an actress.

A remake of the U.S. television series of the same name, “Your Honor” is a crime thriller in which a judge and a crime boss find themselves on a collision course because of their respective sons. Judges are often seen as the enforcers of justice in society, but would a judge still uphold his morals when his own son’s life is on the line?

Song Ho Young (Kim Do Hoon), the son of the righteous judge Song Pan Ho (Son Hyun Joo), kills the son of the infamous crime boss Kim Kang Heon (Kim Myung Min) in a hit and run accident. Initially, Judge Song encourages his son to confess to the crime. However, when he discovers the identity of the victim, he changes his mind and begins helping his son cover up what happened, setting off a dangerous chain of events.

What stands out about Heo Nam Jun in “Your Honor” is how he manages to leave an impression even in a supporting role. He is not at the center of the legal and crime conflict, but he fits naturally into the tense web surrounding the main families, adding subtle weight to the story’s power dynamics.

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Adapted from Kim Jin Yeong’s novel (literal translation: “The House With a Yard”), “Lies Hidden in My Garden” revolves around two women from completely opposite social classes whose lives become unexpectedly entangled. Moon Ju Ran (Kim Tae Hee) is married to a successful doctor and lives in a beautiful, peaceful home. Opposite her is Cha Sang Eun (Lim Ji Yeon), a woman from a poor background who is trapped in an abusive marriage and is struggling to make ends meet.

Moon Ju Ran’s seemingly perfect life abruptly turns turbulent when she notices a strange smell coming from her garden. As her husband’s insistence that no such smell exists causes her to question her own sanity, Cha Sang Eun becomes entangled in the mystery as well. Together, the two women begin investigating the truth behind the lies hidden in the garden.

There is not much that can be said about “Lies Hidden in My Garden” without veering into spoilers, but what makes the drama so striking despite its dark themes is the way two women come together to support each other when everyone else has failed them.

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“Queen and I”

“Queen and I” revolves around two people living three centuries apart whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined through a mysterious force that transcends time. Kim Boong Do (Ji Hyun Woo) is a brilliant scholar from the Joseon Dynasty who dedicates himself to protecting Queen In Hyun amidst a dangerous political struggle threatening both her position and his life. In present day Seoul, Choi Hee Jin (Yoo In Na) is a cheerful actress struggling to establish herself in the entertainment industry after landing a career defining role as Queen In Hyun in a historical drama.

Boong Do’s life takes an extraordinary turn when a mysterious talisman grants him the ability to travel between the Joseon era and modern day Korea. What begins as a chance encounter soon develops into a deep connection between the two, as Hee Jin becomes entangled in the political conflicts of the past while Boong Do relies on knowledge from the future to alter the course of history. As they navigate the challenges of living in different centuries, the pair must confront the consequences of changing fate and the sacrifices required to preserve both love and history.

Besides the frequent time jumps across 300 years that keep audiences on edge, what makes “Queen and I” truly worth watching is its main leads. Hee Jin, who initially comes across as a stereotypical 2010s female lead, a loud, innocent, and clumsy aspiring actress, gradually becomes someone who even influences Joseon history itself. Meanwhile, Boong Do, despite being a lethal warrior, is portrayed as a kind and gentle soul. Although the story is rooted in fantasy, both characters are given surprising depth and nuance, grounding the narrative in emotional realism.

Set in 1980s Seoul, “A Hundred Memories” revolves around two young women whose lives become inseparable as they navigate friendship, dreams, and first love. Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) is a hardworking bus hostess on Route 100 who endures constant motion sickness while supporting her family and dreaming of one day attending university. Opposite her is Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), a confident and spirited newcomer determined to leave behind her troubled past and build a better future for herself.

The two women quickly form a deep bond while working together, finding comfort and strength in each other amidst the hardships of everyday life. However, their friendship is put to the test when Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun), the charismatic son of a wealthy department store owner, unexpectedly enters their lives. As both women experience the joys and heartbreaks of first love, they must learn whether their friendship can withstand the challenges of growing up, pursuing their ambitions, and finding their place in a rapidly changing world.

“A Hundred Memories” is primarily about the friendship between its two female leads and how it transforms their lives. However, Heo Nam Jun’s character also plays a significant role in the narrative. As the center of both women’s love, Han Jae Pil could easily have come across as an indecisive or even frustrating character stuck between two love interests. Instead, the development of his relationship with the eventual endgame female lead feels gradual and natural. It is also refreshing to see him share believable chemistry with both women at different points in the story, without either female lead being reduced to a side character in her own narrative.

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Looking forward to: “Four Hands,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” and “Notes from the Last Row“