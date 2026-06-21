Parc Jae Jung To Change Fan Club Name Due To Overlap With Different Artist

Parc Jae Jung will be changing his recently announced fandom name.

Earlier this week, Parc Jae Jung’s agency Romantic Factory announced that the singer’s official fan club name would be “Namu” (the Korean word for “tree”). However, some fans of veteran singer Park Hyo Shin objected to the name, pointing out that “Namu” was a nickname already used by Park Hyo Shin’s official fan club “Soul Tree.”

On June 20, Romantic Factory responded by apologizing for the overlap and announcing that they would be changing the name of Parc Jae Jung’s fan club, which was originally chosen for its connection to his nickname “Namu Prince” (“Tree Prince”).

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is Parc Jae Jung’s agency, Romantic Factory. We ask for your generous understanding regarding the fact that we are unavoidably making this announcement through the artist’s account in order to convey this information as quickly as possible. Preciously, we announced that the name of the first generation of Parc Jae Jung’s official fan club, which will begin recruitment on June 22, would be “Namu,” which is connected to the artist’s nickname. However, after our announcement, we learned that the fans in Park Hyo Shin’s official fan club “Soul Tree” have been using the nickname “Namu” for a long time. Although the official fan club names themselves are different, we decided that if the same term of address is used, confusion could arise. We also thought that because this is the start of [Parc Jae Jung’s] official fan club, we should be especially careful in handling this situation. Therefore, we decided to reconsider the fan club name that we originally announced, and we will be announcing a new fan club name separately at a later time. However, the first-generation fan club recruitment will proceed starting from June 22 as scheduled. We sincerely apologize for disappointing the fans who were happy about and supported [the original fan club name] because it was a meaningful name connected to the artist’s nickname, We would also like to apologize to Park Hyo Shin and his fans, who must have experienced confusion due to this matter. We will be more meticulous and careful in the future. Thank you.

Source (1)