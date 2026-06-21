Lee Ju Myoung Secretly Visits Jin Goo In Jail To Make An Unexpected Proposal On 'Reborn Rookie'

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” has shared a glimpse of a secret meeting between Lee Ju Myoung and Jin Goo!

“Reborn Rookie” is a drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Spoilers

As half-siblings and heirs to Choiseong Group, Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung) and Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo) have long had a fraught relationship. Not only has Kang Jae Seong looked down on Kang Bang Geul at every turn, but he has also treated her mother coldly.

This rift between the two half-siblings only grew deeper after Kang Bang Geul joined Choiseong Group, where she repeatedly thwarted Kang Jae Seong’s plans together with Hwang Jun Hyun (who is now actually Kang Yong Ho).

However, despite the bad blood between them, newly released stills from the drama’s next episode show Kang Bang Geul paying Kang Jae Seong a secret visit in jail. There, she makes him an unexpected offer that no one could have predicted.

The serious expression on Kang Bang Geul’s face hints at her resolve and just how much thought she has put into this meeting. Meanwhile, in contrast to Kang Bang Geul’s cool composure, Kang Jae Seong is visibly startled after hearing what she has to say. After staring at her in shock, Kang Jae Seong lowers his head in deep contemplation, seemingly lost in thought.

To find out what sort of proposal Kang Bang Geul will make, catch the next episode of “Reborn Rookie” on June 21 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)