'My Royal Nemesis' Stars Say Goodbye And Thank Viewers As Drama Ends

With SBS’s My Royal Nemesis” winding to a close, the stars of the drama have shared their final thoughts!

On June 20, the hit drama ended on the highest viewership ratings of its entire run, with its series finale continuing its streak as the most-watched miniseries of the week.

Reflecting on her experience filming “My Royal Nemesis,” Lim Ji Yeon remarked, “It wasn’t easy playing a dual role and switching back and forth between a Joseon villainess who suddenly wakes up in the future and the timid unknown actress Shin Seo Ri. But I’d like to sincerely thank all the viewers who laughed and cried together with us.”

The actress also expressed her deep affection for her character by adding, “I hope that Seo Ri will remain in your memories for a long time as a bold and lovable character.”

Meanwhile, Heo Nam Jun humbly commented, “I was happy to receive the love and support of our viewers, which was far more than I deserved. I was happy to the extent that I even thought to myself, ‘I wish this time would never end.’”

Addressing the drama’s viewers directly, he continued, “I’d like to sincerely thank you for enjoying and taking an interest in ‘My Royal Nemesis’ up until now. I hope you will always be healthy.”

Finally, Jang Seung Jo expressed his gratitude by playfully saying, “Thank you for waiting for ‘My Royal Nemesis’ every week, getting excited over Seo Ri and Se Gye’s love story, and hating Moon Do a lot.”

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Jang Seung Jo’s drama “Strangers Again” below:

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