Former gugudan Member Jang So Jin (Soyee) Announces Marriage

Former gugudan member Jang So Jin (Soyee) will be tying the knot!

On June 20, Jang So Jin took to her Instagram to share the happy news of her upcoming marriage along with her stunning wedding pictorial with her lawyer fiancé.

She wrote the following message:

As summer draws near, I wanted to share some exciting news with all of you. I’ve made the promise to spend the rest of my life with someone who has made my life even more meaningful. With him, I found myself smiling constantly without even realizing it. I also came to understand that I am my most natural and comfortable self when we’re together. This coming August, we will begin a new chapter as husband and wife. Through all the moments that lie ahead, we promise to be each other’s strongest source of support. Please keep watch over this unfamiliar but beautiful new beginning with warm hearts. Thank you!

On her Stories, Jang So Jin shared an additional photo along with the caption, “So many people beyond my imagination congratulated us that the groom and I are both spending a very happy day. Thank you sincerely to everyone. I will communicate and share the preparation process of the wedding with everyone going forward.”

Jang So Jin debuted in 2016 as a member of gugudan, and the group disbanded in December 2020.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

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