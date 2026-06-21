Watch: Choi Min Sik Makes Choi Hyun Wook A Tempting Offer In 'Notes From The Last Row' Teaser

Netflix’s “Notes from the Last Row” has shared a new preview video ahead of its premiere!

Based on the Spanish play of the same name, “Notes from the Last Row” is a psychological thriller that follows Heo Mun Oh (Choi Min Sik), a failed writer-turned-Korean literature professor who hasn’t published a new work in 20 years. After discovering the extraordinary writing talent of Lee Kang (Choi Hyun Wook), a student who always sits in the back row of his classroom, Heo Mun Oh gradually becomes obsessed with the young man’s writing.

The new teaser begins with Heo Mun Oh having a private conversation with his student Lee Kang. Heo Mun Oh asks, “What is it that you want to write about?” Lee Kang answers, “What do you mean? It’s an assignment, so I just wrote whatever I felt like.”

Heo Mun Oh continues to toss the mysterious question, “You envy Kim Se Yun (Lee Jin Woo), don’t you? And you want to be him? That’s why you wrote this, isn’t it?” leaving Lee Kang speechless. Heo Mun Oh adds, “He doesn’t seem to care at all whether you envy him or not.” Lee Kang responds with the question, “Do you know it too? That feeling?”

Getting back on topic, Heo Mun Oh states, “My point is that you should keep writing.” He continues, “You have talent. And take one-on-one literature lessons from me. Once a week.” When Lee Kang refuses, saying that the money from his part-time jobs is more important to him, Heo Mun Oh goes so far as to offer to pay Lee Kang.

Watch the preview teaser below!

All six episodes of “Notes from the Last Row” will be released worldwide on Netflix on June 26.

While waiting, watch Choi Hyun Wook in “Weak Hero Class 1”:

Watch Now

Also check out Choi Min Sik in “ Exhuma ”:

Watch Now



