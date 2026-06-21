Ko Kyu Phil And Amin Expecting Their First Child

Ko Kyu Phil and Amin are going to be parents!

Earlier on June 18, Amin took to Instagram to share her growing baby bump along with a photo caption revealing that she is 15 weeks pregnant. She also shared a photo posing in front of the “MOM & BABY EXPO.”

The following day on June 19, Ko Kyu Phil’s agency SPRING ENT confirmed, “It’s true Ko Kyu Phil’s wife Amin is pregnant. She is four months pregnant, and she is set to give birth at the end of this year,” adding that she will be giving birth to a daughter.

Ko Kyu Phil and Amin tied the knot back in November 2023. Congratulations to the family!

Watch Ko Kyu Pil in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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