aespa's 'Drama' Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 300 Million Views

aespa has just set a personal record on YouTube!

Shortly after 11:20 p.m. KST on June 21, aespa’s music video for their 2023 hit “Drama” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, making it their second music video to do so after “Next Level.”

aespa first released the music video for “Drama” on November 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over two years, seven months, and 11 days to reach the milestone.

“Drama” is now aespa’s fastest music video to reach the milestone, smashing their previous record of three years, five months, and 22 days set by “Next Level” in 2024.

Congratulations to aespa!

Watch aespa’s fierce music video for “Drama” again below: