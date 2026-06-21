Watch: Stray Kids Announces Comeback Date And World Tour With MV Teaser For Pre-Release Single 'RUN IT'

Mark your calendars for Stray Kids’ return!

On June 22 at midnight KST, Stray Kids officially announced their upcoming plans for a comeback and world tour.

To kick things off, Stray Kids will drop the pre-release single “RUN IT” on June 24 at 1 p.m. KST. Six weeks later, the group will release their album “THIS & THAT” on August 7 at 1 p.m. KST.

Stray Kids has also announced that a new world tour, “RUN IT,” is coming soon.

Check out Stray Kids’ new music video teaser for “RUN IT” below!