3 Storms Brewing In Episodes 7-8 Of 'Love Class 3' That Have Us Nervous

Did anyone say ticking time bomb?

Things are getting a little more complicated in “Love Class 3” now that the entertainment company merger has placed all four leads working under the same roof.

That, mixed with K-pop idol politics, tensions between trainees, a mystery guest, and an almost-kiss between two members all feels like a lead-up to something big, and it could be really good or really, really bad.

Here are three major developments that happened in episodes 7 and 8 that have us feeling mildly tense about where things are headed.

Warning: spoilers up to episode 8 ahead!

1. The debut team has formed… but everyone’s clashing

In the previous episode, Soo An’s (Seo Yi Han) struggling entertainment company merged with Hyun Jae’s (Saebyeol), but it isn’t exactly one big happy family.

There was already some unease and divide between the different companies’ trainees, but now that the official debut team has been announced, stress levels have been turned up to the max.

The limited number of spots on this new team means that several longtime trainees had to be cut, causing more tension among members from the two different companies.

The lineup puts Hyun Jae, Soo An, and Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin) all in the same debut group, as well as Khun (Petch Panutuch Saelee) acting as a creative partner.

After the team is announced, everyone goes out for a company dinner, which was meant to be a chance for everyone to get to know each other better. Things are going fine until the group is left by themselves for the night. That’s when the alcohol starts to hit, and some members take it as an opportunity to voice their opinions about the situation, unfiltered.

A member of the original debut group from Hyun Jae’s company starts taking shots at the new members from Soo An’s company, saying they’ve taken the place of the original trainees who had to be cut because of them. They even take a jab at Khun, whom they see as an outsider.

When Khun’s name comes up, Jae Min stands up and defends him. Little did he know Khun heard everything and was standing just outside.

2. Soo An and Hyun Jae’s almost-kiss

There are clearly some unsorted feelings going on between Soo An and Hyun Jae, but it’s as unclear as ever. Now that they’re working side by side at the same company in the same debut group, it isn’t so easy to avoid each other anymore.

At the end of their messy group dinner, Soo An leaves to go home with another drunk trainee on his shoulder. Unsurprisingly, Hyun Jae follows them, offering to help Soo An get him home. Soo An declines the offer, but Hyun Jae doesn’t take no for an answer.

Hyun Jae steals Soo An’s friend right out of his arms and gets in a taxi to take him home. He tells Soo An to go home and rest, but Soo An jumps in the cab too before it takes off.

After dropping off the trainee, the two end up outside a convenience store. Finally having a moment alone to talk, they seem to be leaning in for what would be their second kiss.

But it doesn’t happen.

Hyun Jae goes back into the store to grab another drink for Soo An, who was feeling sick after all the drinking. However, when he returns, Soo An is nowhere to be found.

3. Stella, who?

Then there’s the case of the mystery woman: Stella.

Despite having an argument earlier and agreeing to be “just classmates,” Khun and Jae Min seem to be on good terms again after Khun overhears Jae Min defending him to some of the trainees during dinner. That night, the two leave together and walk home.

But just as soon as things clear up between them, they get complicated again.

The two still have their “love class” group project to finish, so Jae Min makes plans to meet Khun at his place to work on it.

On his way over to Khun’s, Jae Min is in the elevator with another girl who coincidentally gets off on the same floor as Jae Min, but it isn’t a coincidence at all. They’re headed in the same direction when she beats Jae Min to Khun’s door.

While Jae Min watches from around a corner, the two hug and seem very close—but in what way they’re close isn’t clear. Khun greets the mystery girl as “Stella,” and with a suitcase in hand, she goes inside. What now?

Start watching “Love Class 3” now:

Watch Now

Also check out a shoutout from the “Love Class 3” cast below!

Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Love Class 3,” “Ticket to Heaven,” “The Lie We Lived In,” “Love Upon A Time,” “Wu,’’ “Smile After Tears,” “Your Dear Daddy,” “Flower Boy,” and “A Winter Sun Wakes the Wind in Spring Hills’ Dream.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.”