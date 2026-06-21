Jennie And Tame Impala's 'Dracula' Soars To New Peaks On Billboard's Radio And Songs Of The Summer Charts

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Tame Impala’s hit remix of “Dracula” continues to gain steam on U.S. radio!

This week, Jennie and Tame Impala’s collab version of “Dracula” soared to new heights on both multiple Billboard charts, marking several new career highs for both singers.

“Dracula” rose to new peaks of No. 6 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, and No. 8 on the Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres.

The single also hit a new peak of No. 11 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, which just launched for 2026 three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, “Dracula” held steady at its peak of No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100, the main chart that ranks the most popular songs in the United States.

“Dracula” also continued its reign at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and Dance Streaming Songs chart this week.

Additionally, “Dracula” swept the No. 6 spots on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Finally, Jennie climbed back up to No. 86 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking her 14th week on the chart as a solo artist.

Congratulations to both Jennie and Tame Impala!