Watch: Kang Mina Spills The Tea On Kiss Scene With Block B's P.O In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

On the next episode of tvN’s “Amazing Saturday,” Kang Mina will dish on her experience playing Block B’s P.O’s love interest!

Seo In Guk and Kang Mina, who are both starring in the upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!”, will be appearing together on next week’s episode of “Amazing Saturday” as guests.

A newly released preview of the episode starts by introducing Seo In Guk, who is appearing on the popular variety show for the very first time. Seo In Guk delights Moon Se Yoon by declaring himself a huge fan of the comedian, even going so far as to say, “To me, he’s kind of like Superman.”

Later on, Kang Mina talks about working with P.O on the hit 2019 drama “Hotel Del Luna,” in which they played love interests. The former gugudan and I.O.I member doesn’t hold back as she shares, “I didn’t know before we filmed our kiss scene, but…” What she says next is bleeped out, but the cast reacts with shock as P.O attempts to defend himself with a laugh.

Seo In Guk and Kang Mina’s episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on June 27 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch Kang Mina and P.O in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki below:

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