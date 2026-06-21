Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Go For Drinks Alone In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

The strictly professional relationship between Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun will evolve into something else on tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the unexpected moment when Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon spend time together outside the office for the very first time. Up until now, the two have maintained a purely professional relationship with only work-related interactions, but things take a surprising turn as they go for drinks at a bar during their free time.

During this unusual hangout, Kang Si Woo reveals a side of himself that he has never shown at the office, piquing curiosity as to why he and Cha Ji Yoon are meeting up alone. In contrast to the cold, put-together image he projects at work, Kang Si Woo looks much softer in a comfortable sweater with his hair styled naturally.

Initially, Cha Ji Yoon is visibly nervous, but after sitting down with Kang Si Woo, she starts to look relaxed and even finds herself smiling at him. The sparkle in her eyes also suggests a subtle shift in her feelings towards him, building anticipation for the romance to come.

To find out where this encounter will lead, tune in to the premiere of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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