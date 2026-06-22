Watch: Park Ji Hyun Runs Into Seo In Guk During A Bad Date In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Preview

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared a new sneak peek of its first episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The newly released preview of tonight’s premiere starts with a frustrated Cha Ji Yoon standing outside a restaurant and desperately calling someone who isn’t picking up. As she stands outside the door, she fails to notice that Kang Si Woo has arrived at the restaurant behind her and that she is blocking him from entering.

When a slightly annoyed Kang Si Woo asks if he can enter, Cha Ji Yoon is unable to hide her shock and horror at having run into him. However, she ultimately has no choice but to return inside and resume the bad date she was on.

With Kang Si Woo watching from a distance, Cha Ji Yoon suffers through an awkward conversation full of inane questions and boring stories. She miserably thinks to herself in voice-over, “It’s horrifying enough that I ran into someone from work, but it had to be [Kang Si Woo], of all people?”

Then, just as Kang Si Woo gets up from his table after his meal, Cha Ji Yoon’s date reaches out with a napkin to wipe some sauce off her face. As Kang Si Woo walks by, he smirks to himself in amusement at the sight, leaving her mortified.

Check out the full preview below!

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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