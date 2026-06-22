Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Joon, And More Return Stronger To Take On Opposing Forces In “A Shop For Killers 2”

“A Shop for Killers” Season 2 has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

The newly released stills highlight the return of key figures who created numerous memorable scenes in Season 1 while building anticipation through the introduction of newly joined characters alongside them.

First, Jin Man, who returned alive, his niece Ji An, who became the owner of the shopping mall after undergoing a grueling handover of responsibilities, and Murthehelp’s dependable allies Min Hye (Geum Hae Na) and Pasin (Kim Min) return in even stronger form. In particular, unlike in Season 1, when Ji An was frightened by the sudden attacks of assassins, she now shows a transformed gaze as she fully steps into the world of killers.

Having reunited after crossing the threshold of death, they are set to launch a counterattack against Babylon with an even tighter team dynamic, teasing the spectacular action and tense developments that will unfold.

In addition, Bale (Jo Han Sun), who relentlessly pursues Jin Man, also returns, intensifying the suspense. Known as a “killing machine,” he exudes a lethal presence from the moment he appears, dominating the atmosphere. In particular, attention is focused on another showdown between Jin Man and Bale, who are tied together as both rivals and through revenge.

Babylon, Murthehelp’s powerful enemy and a global mercenary organization, expands its influence into an East Asia branch, signaling an even larger scale.

Jung Yun Ha plays Kusunagi, the manager of Babylon’s East Asia branch. She gives off a subtle, enigmatic presence in a sharply tailored suit that contrasts with other mercenaries.

Even when facing Bale, she remains composed, exuding a distinct aura that suggests she is a new and unprecedented type of character.

In addition, Hyunri plays Q, the team leader of Babylon’s East Asia branch, while Masaki Okada joins as Jay, an ace mercenary. Their addition is expected to bring a new layer of appeal to Season 2.

“A Shop for Killers 2” is scheduled to premiere in July. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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And check out Kim Hye Joon in “Sinkhole”:

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