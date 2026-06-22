“Notes From The Last Row” Director Shares Key Points To Watch Out For

Netflix’s “Notes from the Last Row” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

Based on the Spanish play of the same name, “Notes from the Last Row” is a psychological thriller that follows Heo Mun Oh (Choi Min Sik), a failed writer-turned-Korean literature professor who hasn’t published a new work in 20 years. After discovering the extraordinary writing talent of Lee Kang (Choi Hyun Wook), a student who always sits in the back row of his classroom, Heo Mun Oh gradually becomes obsessed with the young man’s writing.

The series is generating anticipation for both the lead actors’ performances and the direction of Kim Kyu Tae, who is known for his nuanced storytelling.

Having to portray the characters’ inner worlds in detail, Kim Kyu Tae said, “If you follow the characters’ fluctuating psychology and inner lives, you will find yourself deeply immersed in the work before you know it.”

The newly released stills capture everything from the subtle tension between Heo Mun Oh and Lee Kang to the surrounding characters. In Heo Mun Oh’s empty gaze as he sits still, a long-standing sense of inferiority and defeat is clearly evident, while Lee Kang’s facial expression as he stares intently at something is difficult to decipher, heightening intrigue about what he may be thinking.

More stills show Heo Mun Oh deeply focused on his laptop in his study room, and Lee Kang piecing together shredded paper in his room, hinting at the stories they are creating within their own private spaces.

Adding to this are Heo Mun Oh’s college classmate Kim Su Hun (Heo Joon Ho), a successful author living a life of comfort with no apparent lack, and Kim Su Hun’s wife Ahn Eun Joo (Kim Yoon Jin) who, in a different way from Lee Kang, bring major disruptions to Heo Mun Oh’s life. The couple, who are also the primary reason for Heo Mun Oh’s deep sense of inferiority, further hint at fractures they may cause in his daily life.

Heo Mun Oh’s wife Jo Hyun Sook (Jin Kyung) is more curious than anyone about the private literature lessons her husband has recently begun after he had appeared bored with his daily life, and she displays a wide range of emotions by his side.

Despite being a professor, Heo Mun Oh is shaken by his student Lee Kang, while the mysterious student Lee Kang unsettles Heo Mun Oh in return, alongside other characters who fill out additional layers of the narrative.

All six episodes of “Notes from the Last Row” will be released worldwide on Netflix on June 26.

While waiting, watch Choi Hyun Wook in “Weak Hero Class 1”:

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Also check out Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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