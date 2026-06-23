Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, And Cho Seung Woo Navigate Mysterious A Curse In New Drama “The East Palace”

Netflix’s upcoming series “The East Palace” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“The East Palace” follows the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady with the ability to hear ghosts, as they are summoned by the King (Cho Seung Woo) to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets.

The newly released stills offer glimpses of a curse hanging over the palace and the mysterious incidents unfolding within it.

The images depict events inside a palace where a beautiful yet eerily ominous atmosphere lingers. First, the King is seen holding Prince Yeongan (Jo Dan) in his arms. The King’s face as he looks at his son shows a mix of desperation and fear, while a moment in which he forces Gu Cheon to kneel reveals his cold charisma. It remains to be seen why the King, who does not believe in curses or ghosts, has summoned Gu Cheon to the palace.

At the King’s command, Gu Cheon begins investigating the curse and mysteries surrounding the palace alongside the court lady Saeng Gang. As their investigation unfolds, moments of Gu Cheon walking into a pond with a rope around his neck and Saeng Gang drawing a bow heighten the tension.

In particular, within the world of ghosts, Gu Cheon carries a markedly different presence than in reality, foreshadowing that he is a figure positioned at the center of mysterious events.

The red aura surrounding Gu Cheon and the unfamiliar landscapes hint at the existence of another space connected to reality, known as the “world of ghosts.”

Saeng Gang is also seen listening intently to sounds coming from somewhere unseen. It remains to be seen what role Saeng Gang, who can hear the voices of ghosts, will play in uncovering the truth behind the incident.

Additional stills show black vines engulfing the King’s bedchamber, along with Gu Cheon and Saeng Gang standing by a pond as they prepare to enter the world of ghosts.

It remains to be seen what curse has enveloped the entire palace, what secrets lie beneath it, and how the three characters will confront it.

“The East Palace” premieres on July 17 on Netflix.

While waiting, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” on Viki:

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