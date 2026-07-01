QUIZ: Pick Your Fave K-Pop Visual From These 10 Groups And We’ll Guess Which Romance Trope You Secretly Love
They might be cheesy, but some romance tropes are so cute that it doesn’t matter! Whether your preferred storyline has the main couple falling in love at first sight or fighting it out until the end, the romance is always there. The real question is whether or not your K-pop tastes are similar! Just tell us your favorite K-pop visuals from each of these groups. You might be surprised by your results!