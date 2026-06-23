Kim Min Ha Dishes On Her Upcoming Film “Hana Korea,” Her Future Goals, And More

Kim Min Ha recently sat down with fashion magazine ELLE Korea to discuss her upcoming film “Hana Korea.”

Inspired by a true life story, “Hana Korea” follows the journey of Hye Seon (Kim Min Ha), a North Korean defector who strives to keep moving forward despite facing an unfamiliar life.

On why she chose to star in the film, Kim Min Ha explained, “Rather than the subject matter of being a North Korean defector, I saw the person named Hye Seon first. I was curious about what kind of mindset brought her here and what she enjoyed doing in her life.”

She added, “Ultimately, Hye Seon is also just a person who wants to be happy. I thought that everyone shares the same desire to be loved, make friends, and live life doing what they want to do.”

To portray Hye Seon, Kim Min Ha researched the stories of actual North Korean defectors and studied materials related to Hanawon, the settlement support center for North Korean defectors. She explained, “Rather than trying to represent anyone, I tried to understand her as one individual.”

Kim Min Ha, who also prepared for the Ryanggang Province dialect, remarked, “What mattered more than perfect pronunciation was making it sound realistic.” She added, “I even thought carefully about how Hye Seon’s way of speaking would gradually change over time.”

Kim Min Ha chose “happiness” as the keyword that best describes Hye Seon. She commented, “Hye Seon risked her life to get here, but she’s still someone who’s determined to keep living.” She added, “Her attitude of not giving up on what she loves is her strength.”

She also shared her thoughts on being an actress. Kim Min Ha, who once described herself as a “storyteller,” remarked, “I still feel that way, but these days I’m more interested in people than stories. Even when I read a script, the characters catch my attention before the plot events do.”

The actress, who has consistently portrayed a wide range of characters since her debut, also spoke candidly about her future goals. She shared, “The fact that I’m still working on projects is something I’m grateful for. I’m also thankful that I get to meet new people and experience another life through my work. I want to continue acting for a long time in good health.”

Regarding her filmography, she added, “I haven’t set a specific shape or direction for it. I simply want to continue moving forward without losing myself or becoming impatient.”

Kim Min Ha’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the July issue of ELLE Korea. “Hana Korea” is set to premiere on July 8.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki:

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