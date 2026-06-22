BIGBANG's Daesung Denies Dating Rumors With KARA's Hur Youngji

BIGBANG’s Daesung and KARA’s Hur Youngji have denied dating rumors.

Recently, dating rumors between the two surfaced when they were spotted appearing close at MAMAMOO’s concert.

In response to the rumors, a source from Daesung’s agency R&D Company clarified, “They became closer after ‘ZIP DAESUNG,’ and they went to watch MAMAMOO’s concert together. They are just close peers, and the dating rumors are not true.”

Previously, Hur Youngji starred on an episode of Daesung’s YouTube program “ZIP DAESUNG.”

Watch Hur Youngji in “Another Miss Oh” below:

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