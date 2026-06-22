Ji Sung Intervenes As Ha Yun Kyung Confronts An Unruly Customer In New Drama “The Apartment Job”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has unveiled new stills featuring its main leads!

“The Apartment Job” follows former gangster Hae Kang as he runs for apartment association president to get his hands on the building’s hidden money and teams up with residents to expose corruption.

Ji Sung plays Park Hae Kang, a former leader of the Oasis gang who finds himself in a situation where he must raise a large sum of money to save Yong Man, a father-like figure to him. To do so, he enters the election for president of the apartment association while also seeking to uncover corruption surrounding apartment reserve funds.

Ha Yun Kyung plays Kang Ha Ri, a law school graduate who dreams of becoming a lawyer but fails the bar exam every time she takes it. A character with the sharp wit of a future legal professional and maximum resourcefulness, Kang Ha Ri is currently working part-time at the free legal counseling center of the major law firm We Partners.

The newly released stills capture the first encounter between Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri. While working her part-time job, Kang Ha Ri is harassed by an unruly customer. Unable to contain her anger any longer, she confronts the customer and slaps them. At that very moment, Park Hae Kang steps in and swiftly subdues the man by grabbing his wrist, bringing the situation under control.

Viewers are curious to find out why Park Hae Kang decided to help Kang Ha Ri and how their first meeting will shape their relationship going forward.

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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And Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” here:

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