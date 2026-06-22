Watch: Ji Sung, Ha Yun Kyung, And More Form An Unusual Fake Family In New Drama “The Apartment Job” Teaser

The upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has shared a new teaser!

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

The teaser video opens with Park Hae Kang introducing, “This is our family,” as Park Hae Kang, Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung), “Gecko” (Kim Won Hae), Kyung Nam (Jung Soon Won), Jae Gil (Hwang Hee), Big Brother (Kim Kyu Won), and Kyeong Buk (Kim Han Gyeol) pose for a family photo. The phrase, “Introducing our (fake) family,” then appears, signaling a twist.

Park Hae Kang then secretly hands Kang Ha Ri a contract. When Gecko calls out to Kang Ha Ri, “My daughter-in-law,” she panics and responds, “Brother-in-law?” In another moment, Kyeong Buk calls Kang Ha Ri “Mom,” while Park Hae Kang casually says, “Honey.” Kang Ha Ri reacts in disgust, highlighting the group’s comedic dynamic as a fake family.

The tone shifts with the phrase, “A 10 billion won (approximately $6,664,670) fake family scam.” An unidentified figure says, “CEO Park, go and secure 10 billion won,” as Park Hae Kang is shown kneeling, raising tension.

The teaser then cuts between Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri smiling as they enter a wedding venue and brief shots of the family members. Kang Ha Ri’s narration adds, “I have a bad feeling I’ve been caught up in some big scam. It feels unsettling and dirty.”

The fake family then joins a full-scale election campaign, moving together amid cheers from residents. Park Hae Kang declares, “From now on, this project will be called the Intermittent Family Project,” signaling an unpredictable operation ahead.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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And Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” here:

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