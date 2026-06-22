'The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call' In Talks For New Seasons

“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” may be coming back with more seasons!

On June 22, mydaily reported that “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” will begin filming Season 2 in October with plans to produce Seasons 2 and 3 together.

The news outlet further reported that Season 2 will have a total of eight episodes with the script having been already written for four episodes. The new season will reportedly reunite Season 1 stars Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Ha Young, Yoon Kyung Ho, and more and tell the story that unfolds as Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon) visits a Severe Trauma Center in the countryside.

In response to the report, a source from Netflix shared, “We are positively in talks to produce future seasons of ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,’ but there is nothing confirmed yet. We will inform you once detailed information is confirmed.”

Based on a popular webtoon, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” is a medical drama that follows Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon), a genius surgeon with battlefield experience, as he takes on the challenge of reviving a defunct and neglected Severe Trauma Care team.

Stay tuned for updates!

Watch Ju Ji Hoon in “Climax” on Viki:

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Also watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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