Lee Jae Wook, Shin Ye Eun, And More Are Left Shaken by a Devastating Accident In “Doctor On The Edge”

“Doctor on the Edge” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Doctor on the Edge” tells the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

The released stills show Yook Ha Ri suffering from a high fever. In one image, Do Ji Eui is seen holding her in his arms and comforting her. His teary eyes pique curiosity about the situation the two have found themselves in. Viewers are also curious whether this situation will deepen their affection for each other or whether it signifies a crisis that has befallen them.

The next set of images depicts an accident in Pyeondong. Health center medical staff rush to the scene, braving strong winds and heavy rain during the emergency. However, instead of immediately providing treatment, they are seen looking at the scene with devastated expressions, suggesting a serious incident has occurred.

Do Ji Eui appears shocked, while Yook Ha Ri has a sorrowful expression on her face as she sets up a partition. Viewers are curious to find out about the incident that has left the residents in shock, as well as the treatment the medical staff will ultimately administer.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming episode, the characters’ emotions become deeply entangled due to Oh Mi Ja (Gil Hae Yeon’s) choice. Please look forward to seeing the emotional changes both Do Ji Eui, who is facing a deep dilemma between love and his duty as a doctor, and Yook Ha Ri will experience.”

The next episode of “Doctor on the Edge” will air on June 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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