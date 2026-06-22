“Single’s Inferno 4” Star Lee Si An Wins Legal Battle Against Former Agency

“Single’s Inferno 4” star Lee Si An has won her legal dispute against her agency.

On June 22, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in Lee Si An’s favor in a lawsuit filed by Leaders Entertainment, which had sought damages against the entertainer.

The dispute centered on a supplemental agreement signed ahead of Lee Si An’s appearance on Netflix’s “Single’s Inferno 4.” Leaders Entertainment, which had managed Lee Si An since August 2023, signed an additional agreement with her in April 2024 that extended her exclusive contract by 18 months beyond its original October 2024 expiration date.

After Lee Si An expressed her intention to end the contract, the agency filed a lawsuit in December 2024, claiming that she had failed to fulfill her contractual obligations. However, the court found that the agency had misled Lee Si An during the process of signing the extension agreement and ruled that the agreement was invalid.

The court stated, “There was no evidence that Netflix had required Lee Si An to be ‘represented by an agency with exclusive management rights’ or that ‘her contract had to remain in effect until the show’s broadcast’ as a condition for her casting on ‘Single’s Inferno 4.’” Because Lee Si An agreed to the contract extension based on those explanations, the court determined that the agreement could not be considered valid.

The court also dismissed the agency’s claim for contractual penalties, ruling that the supplemental agreement had been lawfully canceled and finding no evidence that Lee Si An had violated the terms of her original contract.

Lee Si An first gained recognition through Mnet’s “Idol School” and “Produce 48,” before rising to wider fame through her appearance on Netflix’s “Single’s Inferno 4” in early 2025.

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