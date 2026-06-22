Seo In Guk Lets Park Ji Hyun Get Closer Than Anyone Else In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled new heart-fluttering stills!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Seo In Guk plays Kang Si Woo, a man known as the “3NOs Man”—he doesn’t smile (No Smile), keeps people at arm’s length (No People), and rarely apologizes (No Sorry). Park Ji Hyun stars as Cha Ji Yoon, a seventh-year office worker who is struggling with burnout amid the monotony of corporate life and an endless workload.

Newly released stills capture Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon meeting late at night. In the photos, Cha Ji Yoon gazes at Kang Si Woo with her hands clasped together. Her hesitant expression suggests there is something she has been unable to say, revealing a mix of complicated emotions. Meanwhile, Kang Si Woo looks at her with a noticeably gentler gaze, hinting at a warmer side of himself.

In another set of photos, the distance between the two has noticeably closed. As Cha Ji Yoon loses her balance and stumbles, Kang Si Woo catches her, wrapping an arm around her shoulders and waist. The pair lock eyes at close range, creating a romantic atmosphere.

Having always maintained a certain distance from others, Kang Si Woo appears noticeably different when he is with Cha Ji Yoon. What happened between them that night, and how will this encounter affect their relationship going forward?

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” premieres on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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