Lee Joon Gi In Talks To Star In New Netflix Historical Film

Lee Joon Gi may be returning to the screen with a new Netflix project!

On June 22, MyDaily reported that Lee Joon Gi will star in the upcoming Netflix original historical film “Dochabi” (romanized title).

In response to the report, his agency Namoo Actors shared, “Lee Joon Gi has received an offer to appear in ‘Dochabi’ and is positively reviewing it.” However, the agency added, “Nothing has been finalized yet.”

“Dochabi,” a Korean word meaning “goblin,” is set in the northern border region of Joseon and follows the story of Tae San, a former military officer who lives in hiding in the mountains. Lee Joon Gi has reportedly been offered the role of the film’s antagonist.

The project will be directed by Ahn Tae Jin, known for his work on “The Night Owl” and the drama “Second Signal.”

The news is drawing particular attention due to the connection between Lee Joon Gi and Ahn Tae Jin. The director previously worked as an assistant director on the 2005 blockbuster film “The King and the Clown,” which became Lee Joon Gi’s breakout hit.

“Dochabi” is currently in pre-production and is aiming to begin filming in August.

Stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

WATCH NOW

Source (1) (2)