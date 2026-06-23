Ha Seok Jin And Hani Convey Their Loneliness In New Drama “Love On The Menu” Posters

The upcoming drama “Love on the Menu” has unveiled new character posters!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The posters intentionally use a blurred focus to capture the emotions of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), who have lived in loneliness for a long time. Their images, with each character remaining alone in their respective spaces, simultaneously convey a sense of solitude and emptiness.

Kim Moo Jin, the owner-chef of an Italian restaurant, leans back on a sofa, revealing a profound sense of loneliness. The phrase, “The first and last encounter that arrived by chance during cold and withered times,” hints at the moment when a special connection enters a life that had once seemed devoid of color.

Han Gyu Rim, an employee at a side-dish shop, also makes a strong impression amid the quiet atmosphere. The phrase, “In a life where every 24 hours feels like homework, the first spark of desire feels unsettlingly ominous,” captures the excitement that has entered her weary daily routine and the complicated emotions that come with it.

The production team said, “We wanted to visually express the emotions of two people who have endured lonely times in their own places. Please look forward to seeing what kind of comfort and change this unexpected relationship will bring to each of them.”

They continued, “The deeply nuanced chemistry between Ha Seok Jin and Hani will further enrich the poignant story of Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim, two people who have each endured long periods of loneliness.”

They added, “Please show great interest in and support for the family story they will portray, as well as how the loneliness hidden behind the blur gradually transforms into warm comfort.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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Also watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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