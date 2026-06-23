Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Melt Into A Heartfelt Embrace In New Drama “Dream To You” Poster

ENA’s upcoming drama “Dream to You” has unveiled a new poster!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

The main poster evokes memories of first love as Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae are captured in a heart-fluttering embrace. Under the clear summer sunlight, the two gaze sweetly into each other’s eyes while holding one another, hinting at the dreams and love they are expected to build together moving forward.

The production team said, “Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae, who captured their youthful years together on camera, reunite in their 30s. The story of two people who have each gone through intense times and go on to build their dreams and love together will fill viewers’ hearts with refreshing excitement this summer.”

“Dream to You” will premiere on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hyeri in her drama “Friendly Rivalry” on Viki:

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And watch Hwang In Youp in “Family by Choice” below:

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