Ji Sung, Ha Yun Kyung, Park Byung Eun, And Moon So Ri Harbor Big Desires In New Drama “The Apartment Job” Poster

The upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has unveiled a new poster!

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

The newly released poster centers on a lit apartment miniature, with four characters positioned around it, each displaying distinct expressions and moods that build a tense atmosphere.

Most notably, Park Hae Kang, known for a legendary 0 percent unpaid debt collection record, draws attention as he holds the apartment miniature while wearing a relaxed smile. His confident expression fully reflects the boldness of a gambler leading a 10 billion won-scale (approximately $6,664,670) showdown.

Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung), who dreams of becoming a lawyer but is currently a part-time worker, appears leaning an apartment block against her head as she is lost in deep thought. Her heavy gaze is striking, as if foreshadowing Kang Ha Ri’s uncertain future, where she becomes entangled in a complex family fraud scheme.

Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun), CEO of a construction company, reveals a cold charisma hidden behind a sophisticated and intellectual image. As a character who will face Park Hae Kang in a head-on confrontation over the apartment’s sinking fund, he heightens tension with a chilling gaze and hints at his concealed intentions.

On the other hand, Jang Sook Jin (Moon So Ri), a character highly interested in every move of the apartment residents, lightens the mood with a bright and cheerful energy. Seen holding a model ornamental tree and smiling brightly, she signals a strong presence that will act as a variable in the 10 billion won showdown designed by Park Hae Kang.

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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And Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” here:

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