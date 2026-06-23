Jung Ryeo Won, Ha Yun Kyung, Kim Moo Yul, And More Confirmed For New Medical Drama 'First Doctor'

Netflix has officially confirmed the production of its new original series “First Doctor”!

On June 23, Netflix announced the production of its upcoming drama “First Doctor” along with the star-studded cast lineup including Jung Ryeo Won, Ha Yun Kyung, Kim Moo Yul, Baek Hyun Jin, and Kim Jong Soo.

“First Doctor” is a medical drama set against the backdrop of a pediatric surgery department on the brink of closure and the life of Heo Ji Wan (Jung Ryeo Won), a dedicated doctor driven to the edge overnight.

Jung Ryeo Won takes on the role of pediatric surgery professor Heo Ji Wan, who possesses exceptional skills and a strong sense of duty but is known as a “troublemaker” within the hospital due to her blunt and straightforward personality. The story will depict her struggle to protect the future of the children and the pediatric department—which faces closure—after she is forced to return to Yeonhwa University Hospital following an unexpected incident.

Ha Yun Kyung transforms into Ki Eun Gyeol who forms a tense rivalry with Heo Ji Wan. Ki Eun Gyeol is a bold and spirited third-year resident at Yeonhwa University Hospital. Gifted with a sharp mind and quick hands, Ki Eun Gyeol caught the eye of the head of surgery early on. She will clash with the newly appointed professor Heo Ji Wan at every turn, creating a subtle sense of tension and a unique mentor-mentee chemistry.

In addition, trusted veteran actors have joined the cast, further elevating the quality of the drama. Actor Baek Hyun Jin takes on the role of Son Sang Baek, the head of surgery at Yeonhwa University Hospital, where he will showcase his signature, highly realistic acting. Renowned actor Kim Jong Soo plays the role of Lee Chang Gon, the hospital’s vice director, who will modulate the tension of the drama with his weighty charisma.

Furthermore, actor Kim Moo Yul, who recently gained global popularity through the Netflix series “Teach You A Lesson,” joins the cast as Bae Su Wol, a professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine, bringing a sense of vitality to the show. Bae Su Wol is a good-natured and friendly character who serves as a reliable colleague and long-time acquaintance to the protagonist Heo Ji Wan. Notably, this marks Kim Moo Yeol’s third collaboration with director Hong Jong Chan, following “Juvenile Justice” and “Teach You A Lesson.”

“First Doctor” is set to kick off filming in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Jung Ryeo Won in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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Also check out Ha Yun Kyung in “Go Back”:

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