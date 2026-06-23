Kong Hyo Jin Leads A Dangerous Double Life As An Ordinary Mother And Legendary Assassin In New Action Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona fide Killer” (working title) has unveiled the first glimpse of Kong Hyo Jin in character!

“A Bona fide Killer” is an action drama that follows the story of a working mother with the most lethal job in the world as she fights to protect her work–life balance.

Kong Hyo Jin plays Yu Bo Na, the manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics and a legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.” While living the life of an ordinary married woman, she is also a killer who directly eliminates heinous criminals who have escaped justice. After returning to work following a three-year parental leave, she resumes her double life.

In the series, Kong Hyo Jin is expected to portray Yu Bo Na’s realistic concerns as she tries to maintain work-life balance while moving between work and family, as well as her action sequences with her signature delicate performance.

The newly released stills highlight Yu Bo Na’s contrasting daily life. In one, she is shown aiming a sniper rifle with a cold gaze, conveying the charisma of a legendary killer who can neutralize a target with a single shot.

In contrast, at the office she is deeply focused on her duties as manager of Sales Team 3, exuding the presence of a top performer and signaling her professional side.

At home, Yu Bo Na reveals another side of herself. When she is with her family, she displays a warm, approachable charm rather than the cold-blooded killer persona. Even amid a busy daily life, she takes care of household chores and her family, and she wears a comfortable smile in front of her husband and daughter, adding a sense of relatable realism.

In addition, the various small and large episodes she encounters while living as an ordinary housewife are expected to unfold in a lively way in Yu Bo Na’s own style.

The production team said, “Actress Kong Hyo Jin is leading the set by three-dimensionally portraying the contrasting sides of a working mother experiencing joys and sorrows and a killer who is a source of fear for criminals. Viewers will be able to see a new charm from Kong Hyo Jin that has never been seen before.”

“A Bona fide Killer” is set to premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Hit-and-Run Squad” on Viki:

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