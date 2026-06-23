Kang Tae Oh And Won Ji An Confirmed To Host The 2026 KM Chart Awards (KMA)

Kang Tae Oh and Won Ji An have been confirmed as MCs for the 2026 KM Chart Awards (KMA)!

On June 23, the organizers of the 2026 KM Chart Awards officially announced that actors Kang Tae Oh and Won Ji An have been selected as the MCs of the award show, which will take place on July 25 at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul.

This will mark Kang Tae Oh’s first time hosting a K-pop awards ceremony since his debut. Having established himself as a trusted actor through dramas such as “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and “Moon River,” Kang Tae Oh is taking a step closer to the world of K-pop, an area he has always been interested in. Known for his quick wit and strong sense of humor, anticipation is high for Kang Tae Oh’s transformation into an awards show MC at the 2026 KM Chart Awards.

Won Ji An, who gained global recognition through Netflix’s “Squid Game” and Disney+’s “Made in Korea,” will also join Kang Tae Oh as an MC for the award show. Having displayed a calm and composed image in her dramas, Won Ji An is expected to showcase a bright and energetic side at the K-pop festival. Additionally, much attention is being drawn to the look and styling she will showcase at the 2026 KM Chart Awards.

The 2026 KM Chart Awards (KMA) previously revealed its lineup of performing artists—check out the lineup so far here!

Watch Kang Tae Oh in “Moon River” with English subtitles on Viki:

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Also check out Won Ji An in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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