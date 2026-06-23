K-Pop Travel Variety Show “All Or Nothing” Confirms Cast Lineup And Broadcast Schedule

Upcoming travel survival variety show “All or Nothing” has confirmed its cast lineup!

“All or Nothing” is a winner-take-all travel variety series set in Egypt, a land of history and mystery. It is directed by Lee Tae Kyung of “Amazing Saturday,” “HyeMiLeeYeChaePa,” and “Salon De Idol,” who is known for drawing natural chemistry from cast members.

The show features six idols: SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk and Shindong; DAWN; Kim Yo Han of WEi; and Johnny and Jisung of NCT. Over seven days and six nights, they will travel across Egypt, including Cairo, Luxor, and Hurghada, while competing for the title of “prince.”

Each mission determines the cast’s fate. Winners become “princes,” receiving luxury accommodations, meals and other perks, while losers become “paupers,” continuing their journey under limited conditions. The contrast between experiences, despite visiting the same locations, is expected to be a key point of interest.

The production team said, “Viewers will be able to see the cast’s real charm and unpredictable chemistry beyond their glamorous onstage personas.”

“All or Nothing” premieres July 27 at 11:15 p.m. KST and will also be available on Disney+.

In the meantime, watch Kim Yo Han in “School 2021”:

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