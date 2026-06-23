ARrC Announces Disbandment
ARrC will be concluding their promotions as a group.
On June 23, ARrC’s agency MYSTIC STORY released an official notice announcing the conclusion of ARrC’s group activities as of June 23, 2026.
Read the notice below:
Following the announcement, the members also wrote heartfelt letters to fans. Check out the letters below:
ARrC is a seven-member boy group consisting of Andy, Choi Han, Doha, Hyunmin, Jibeen, Kien, and Rioto. The group debuted in August 2024.
Wishing the best for the ARrC members!
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