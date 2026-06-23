Kang Min Ah And Kwon So Hyun Reignite An Old Rivalry Around Kim Myung Soo In “Love In Sync”

“Love in Sync” has unveiled new stills!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When a supernatural phenomenon causes them to share each other’s emotions, they embark on a journey of growth and understanding.

Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo), a renowned psychologist known for his unconventional counseling methods, is trusted by countless clients. One day, he meets top star Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), who seeks him out in hopes of improving her acting skills. Their first encounter ends awkwardly after an unexpected incident, but their relationship takes an unexpected turn when they suddenly begin experiencing emotional transference. Yoo Ji An, a top star who lacks empathy, eventually offers Cha Eun Hwan a job as her manager, believing she needs his unique ability to understand others.

Han Yi Jin (Kwon So Hyun) is an actress who began receiving counseling from Cha Eun Hwan before Yoo Ji An and went on to earn recognition for her acting talent. Along the way, she develops subtle feelings for him. However, things become complicated when Yoo Ji An unexpectedly enters the picture and hires Cha Eun Hwan as her manager, creating an intriguing dynamic among the three characters.

Yoo Ji An and Han Yi Jin share a complicated past, having once promoted together as members of the girl group I Want. At the time, Han Yi Jin struggled in the shadow of Yoo Ji An’s overwhelming popularity, and the resulting frustrations ultimately contributed to the group’s internal conflicts and eventual disbandment.

As fate would have it, both women later transitioned into acting, once again finding themselves on the same path. Still carrying the scars and unresolved feelings from the past, they clash whenever they cross paths, creating a tense rivalry.

The production team commented, “The intertwined relationships between Kim Myung Soo, Kang Min Ah, and Kwon So Hyun will add even more fun and excitement to ‘Love in Sync.’ We hope viewers will look forward to seeing how their relationships evolve throughout the drama.”

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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