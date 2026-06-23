Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Are Moments Away From A Kiss In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow! has shared new stills that are sure to send viewers’ hearts racing!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

The previous episode depicted Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon gradually growing closer as they discovered new sides of each other outside the workplace. The episode ended on a tantalizing note when, after Kang Si Woo suggested they meet again the next day, Cha Ji Yoon unexpectedly asked, “Would you like to come over to my place for another drink?” heightening anticipation for what comes next.

The newly released stills capture Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon alone together in the living room of her home. Sitting side by side on the same couch, the two are unable to take their eyes off each other. Replacing the friction they displayed at work is a noticeably softer mood and a newfound sense of closeness that sparks excitement.

The romance intensifies even further in the next set of stills. Cha Ji Yoon is shown reclining against the couch while Kang Si Woo gently holds her hand. Their close proximity and wavering eyes, as if they could lean in for a kiss at any moment, are enough to set viewers’ hearts racing.

While Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon interact as boss and employee in the office, they create a completely different atmosphere when they are together outside of work. How will their relationship evolve in today’s episode?

Episode 2 of tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” airs on June 23 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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