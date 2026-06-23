Shin Ye Eun Distances Herself From Lee Jae Wook In “Doctor On The Edge”

“Doctor on the Edge” has unveiled new stills!

“Doctor on the Edge” tells the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

Spoilers

The newly released photos hint at a shift in the atmosphere between Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri. In one image, Yook Ha Ri stands before the memorial portrait of Oh Mi Ja (Gil Hae Yeon), struggling to hold back her tears. She appears so overwhelmed with grief that she looks as though she might collapse at any moment. Do Ji Eui’s sorrowful expression also conveys his concern, adding to the emotional weight of the scene.

Another still captures Yook Ha Ri returning to the Pyeondong Public Health Center with a bright smile. In a previously released teaser for the upcoming episode, she tells Do Ji Eui, “Please pretend you don’t know me,” sparking curiosity about what changes have taken place between them.

Meanwhile, other photos capture the late-night tension between Do Ji Eui and Hyun Chi Yeon (Hong Min Ki). Do Ji Eui appears flustered by Hyun Chi Yeon’s sudden provocation, while Hyun Chi Yeon’s visibly displeased expression creates an intriguing contrast. What lies behind the subtle power struggle between the two men?

The production team shared, “Episode 8 will depict Yook Ha Ri’s efforts to overcome the pain of loss. Along the way, an incident will trigger subtle tension among Do Ji Eui, Yook Ha Ri, and Hyun Chi Yeon, leading to an intriguing development. We hope viewers will pay close attention to how the characters’ emotions evolve.”

Episode 8 of “Doctor on the Edge” airs on June 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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